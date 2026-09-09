Russia Prioritizes Strengthening Tajikistan-Afghanistan Border Security, Defense Minister Says

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said strengthening security along Tajikistan’s border with Afghanistan has become one of Moscow’s top regional defense priorities, as Russia deepens military cooperation with its Central Asian ally over concerns about instability and terrorism spilling across the frontier.

Belousov made the remarks during a ceremony marking the 35th anniversary of Tajikistan’s independence in Moscow, where he described Tajikistan as one of Russia’s key strategic security partners in Central Asia. He said Moscow is expanding collective security cooperation through the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), with particular attention focused on reinforcing the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border.

The Russian defense chief said Russia’s 201st Military Base in Tajikistan remains on high alert to respond to external threats and that close operational coordination has been established between the armed forces of the two countries. The 201st base, Russia’s largest overseas military installation, hosts thousands of troops along with tanks, helicopters and armored vehicles, making it a cornerstone of Moscow’s military presence in Central Asia.

Moscow and Dushanbe deepen security coordination

Belousov’s comments come days after Russian President Vladimir Putin met Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek, where Putin said Moscow remains in “close contact” with Tajikistan over Afghanistan-related security concerns and acknowledged Dushanbe’s growing worries about developments across the border.

Tajikistan shares a 1,300-kilometer (about 800-mile) border with Afghanistan and has repeatedly warned that militant groups operating from Afghanistan territory pose a threat to regional stability. Authorities in Dushanbe have linked several armed attacks and drone incidents near the border to groups based inside Afghanistan, including attacks that killed or wounded Chinese nationals working in border regions.

Russia cites terrorism concerns from Afghanistan

Since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, Russia has repeatedly warned about the risk of extremist groups expanding their influence into Central Asia. Moscow says Afghanistan remains the primary source of instability in the region and has urged CSTO members to strengthen border defenses against terrorism, cross-border militancy and drug trafficking.

The CSTO has already launched a long-term program to reinforce the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border, including the delivery of military equipment, surveillance systems and other technical support aimed at improving Tajikistan’s border security capabilities.