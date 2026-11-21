Ukraine attacked Russia.

Russia’s Defence Ministry says its air defence forces intercepted and destroyed 275 Ukrainian drones overnight, reporting attacks across 11 Russian regions, occupied Crimea and the Black Sea.

In a statement on Saturday, November 21, the ministry said the interceptions took place between 8 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday, Moscow time. It described the aircraft as fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles but did not provide a detailed account of damage or casualties.

The ministry listed the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Leningrad, Novgorod, Oryol, Pskov, Rostov and Smolensk regions among the areas where the drones were intercepted. It also reported downing drones over Crimea and the Black Sea, according to Russian state media.

The reported interceptions come amid an intensifying Ukrainian campaign involving long-range drone strikes against targets inside Russia, including oil refineries and other infrastructure. Kyiv has increasingly used drones to target facilities it says support Russia’s military operations and economy.

On November 16, Russia reported intercepting 1,336 Ukrainian drones across 16 regions, describing the incident as the largest overnight drone attack since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022. Reuters reported that the attack also targeted the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia’s mainland to Crimea, and oil facilities in the country’s southern regions.

The Associated Press has also reported a growing scale and frequency of Ukrainian long-range drone operations, with some attacks involving more than 1,000 drones. The agency noted that Russia has continued striking Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without electricity in recent attacks.

Both countries have increasingly relied on drones and missiles in the conflict, with energy facilities, transport links and military-related infrastructure among the targets. The attacks have continued despite diplomatic efforts to find a way to end the war.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The conflict has since developed into a prolonged war, with repeated strikes on infrastructure and military positions far beyond the front lines.

The latest figure of 275 drones is based on the Russian Defence Ministry’s account and has not been independently verified. Ukrainian officials had not publicly confirmed the reported attack in the sources reviewed.