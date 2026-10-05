Russia Continues Military Support to Tajikistan Over Afghanistan Border Security

Russia is closely monitoring security developments along the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border and will continue providing military and technical equipment to help Tajikistan strengthen security along the frontier, a senior Russian Foreign Ministry official said.

Alexander Sternik, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Third Department for the Commonwealth of Independent States, said Moscow’s support for Tajikistan is being provided under a five-year programme adopted by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to strengthen the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border.

Speaking to RIA Novosti in remarks published Monday, Sternik said the security of the border remains a focus for Moscow. He added that Russian security institutions are supplying Tajik border forces with technical equipment, military hardware and weapons under the CSTO programme and Tajikistan’s military modernization plan through 2042.

The CSTO approved the five-year programme to strengthen Tajikistan’s border with Afghanistan in November 2024. The initiative is aimed at improving border protection and providing Tajik forces with additional military and technical capabilities. The organization has said the first shipments of weapons and equipment would be delivered to Tajikistan in autumn 2026, with Russia playing a leading role in the supply effort.

The development comes amid continued security concerns along the roughly 1,300-kilometre Tajikistan-Afghanistan frontier. Tajikistan has repeatedly warned about threats from armed groups operating in or near Afghanistan, while Russia has expressed concern that instability and militant activity could spread into Central Asia.

The concerns intensified after a series of attacks near the border in late 2025. Reuters reported at the time that five Chinese nationals were killed and five others wounded in attacks launched from Afghanistan, prompting Tajikistan to discuss additional security measures with Russia and the CSTO.

The CSTO has said that strengthening the border is important not only for Tajikistan but also for other member states. The organization’s secretary-general, Taalatbek Masadykov, previously said Tajik border forces lacked sufficient resources and that any major security incident could have consequences beyond Tajikistan.

The latest Russian commitment underscores Moscow’s continuing role in Tajikistan’s security and comes as Central Asian states seek stronger border controls amid concerns over militant activity, cross-border attacks and instability in Afghanistan.