Russia-Afghanistan Trade Doubles in First Half of 2026, Envoy Says

Trade between Russia and Afghanistan doubled in the first six months of 2026 compared with the same period last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said.

Kabulov made the remarks on Friday at a meeting in Moscow on security in Central Asia and Afghanistan, attended by representatives of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

He acknowledged that the overall value of bilateral trade remained relatively low but said the increase was significant given Afghanistan’s economic conditions following two decades of US and NATO military presence.

Kabulov said Russia would seek to maintain steady and gradual growth in trade, describing cooperation between Moscow and Kabul as increasingly constructive and based on mutual interests.

The remarks came as Russia seeks to expand its economic engagement with Afghanistan. A Russian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk is expected to visit the country in the near future to discuss trade and economic cooperation, although Kabulov has not announced a date for the visit.

Russian officials reported that bilateral trade reached approximately $326 million in 2025, while Kabul estimates have put the figure higher. The differing figures underline the need to distinguish between the reported growth rate and the overall value of trade.

Russia has expanded commercial ties with Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. Moscow formally recognized the Taliban administration in 2025, becoming the first country to do so, and has pursued cooperation in areas including fuel, agricultural products and regional security.

Despite the reported increase in trade, the two countries face the challenge of sustaining growth and broadening economic cooperation. Kabulov said Moscow intended to preserve the upward trend, but provided no detailed breakdown of the first-half trade figures.