Russia has reached agreements to supply Afghanistan with up to $200 million worth of goods, according to a senior Russian business official, as Moscow seeks to expand trade and economic cooperation with Kabul.

Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Wednesday, November 25, citing Dmitry Antonov, head of the Business Council for Cooperation with Afghanistan under the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, that the agreements were reached during a Russian-Afghan business forum in Kabul. The proposed supplies include a range of Russian products, although the official did not provide a detailed breakdown of the $200 million figure.

Antonov said the business council also supported a proposal by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk to establish direct contacts between Afghanistan’s authorities and the Eurasian Economic Commission on technical regulations and product standards.

He said such cooperation would help address practical difficulties faced by businesses involved in cross-border trade, including requirements governing the quality and certification of goods.

The announcement follows Overchuk’s visit to Kabul on November 12, when he led a delegation of more than 70 Russian business representatives for talks with senior Taliban officials. The delegation met Taliban Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Abdul Ghani Baradar and Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

During the visit, Russian and Afghanistan companies signed a package of commercial agreements covering supplies of grain, wheat, flour, medicines and energy equipment, alongside opportunities to expand Afghanistan agricultural exports to Russia.

However, figures released by Afghanistan’s authorities provide a separate account of the agreements signed during the visit. The country’s government said 15 memorandums of understanding worth approximately $103 million were concluded between the two countries’ private sectors. These covered imports of medicines, wheat, flour and cooking oil from Russia, as well as Afghanistan exports of fresh fruit, particularly pomegranates.

Overchuk said during the visit that bilateral trade had exceeded $349 million in the first eight months of 2026, more than doubling compared with the same period a year earlier. He also expressed interest in expanding cooperation in transport, logistics, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and fertiliser production.

Kabul has called on Russian companies to invest in sectors including mining, energy, infrastructure, manufacturing and agriculture. They have also sought better access for Afghanistan products to Russian markets and lower transportation and transit costs.