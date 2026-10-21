US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks at the Freedom 250 event in Mumbai on October 20.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has assured India that Washington’s relationships with Pakistan and China will not undermine its ties with New Delhi, seeking to ease concerns over President Donald Trump’s foreign policy during a two-day visit to India.

In an interview with The Indian Express published on Wednesday, October 21, Rubio rejected comparisons between the Trump administration’s approach to South Asia and the policies of former President Richard Nixon and his national security adviser, Henry Kissinger, during the 1970s. He said the international environment had changed significantly since the Cold War.

“Our relationship with no country in the world, in any way, comes at the expense of our relationship with India,” Rubio said, adding that Washington did not view its partnerships in those terms.

His remarks come amid concerns in India over Washington’s growing engagement with Pakistan’s military leadership, particularly Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir. Some observers have compared the Trump administration’s approach with the Nixon-era policy, when Washington maintained close ties with Pakistan’s military government.

Rubio said the United States needed to maintain relations with Pakistan but argued that engagement could also serve a constructive purpose by discouraging actions that might lead to conflict with India.

“Pakistan is a country we have a relationship with, and we need to have a relationship with,” he said, adding that Washington could use its influence positively to help prevent regional tensions from escalating.

The secretary of state also defended the administration’s approach to China, describing it as a powerful country with which Washington must maintain relations while managing disagreements. He warned that a US-China trade war or broader confrontation would have serious consequences for the global economy, including India.

Rubio pointed to continued diplomatic engagement and efforts to finalise a bilateral trade agreement as evidence of Washington’s commitment to its relationship with New Delhi. He said the negotiations were close to completion, with most of the work already done.

The visit comes as India and the United States seek to strengthen cooperation in trade, energy, defence and technology despite differences over tariffs and other policy issues. Rubio also acknowledged the difficulty of ending Russia’s war in Ukraine, saying the conflict was complex and would not be easy to resolve.