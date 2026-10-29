Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi pictured side by side, illustrating the B.O.A.T. fan vote that ranked Ronaldo’s 2008 season ahead of Messi’s 2012 campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo has beaten Lionel Messi to top the inaugural Ballon d’Or of All Time (B.O.A.T.) fan vote, with his 2008 season at Manchester United ranked ahead of Messi’s record-breaking 2012 campaign with Barcelona.

The results were announced on Wednesday, October 28, as part of celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the Ballon d’Or. The initiative invited fans to select the greatest Ballon d’Or-winning season from a group of players who had won the prestigious award at least twice.

Ronaldo’s 2007/08 campaign finished first, while Messi’s 2012 season came second. Ronaldo’s 2017 campaign secured third place, followed by Messi’s 2023 season in fourth. The final top 10 featured five seasons from each of the two long-time rivals, according to Manchester United reports.

The B.O.A.T. result reflects a fan poll rather than an additional official Ballon d’Or trophy or a definitive ruling on which player is the greatest of all time.

Ronaldo’s outstanding 2008 season

Ronaldo’s winning campaign saw him score 42 goals across all competitions for Manchester United during the 2007/08 season, helping the club win both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

He scored 31 goals in the Premier League, earning the Golden Boot, and also finished as the Champions League’s leading scorer. Ronaldo scored in the Champions League final against Chelsea in Moscow, where United won the title after a penalty shootout.

His performances earned him his first Ballon d’Or in 2008, ahead of Messi, who was still establishing himself as one of Barcelona’s leading players. Ronaldo went on to win the Ballon d’Or four more times, in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017, taking his career total to five.

Messi’s record-breaking 2012 campaign

Messi’s second-place finish recognised a remarkable calendar year in which he scored 91 goals for club and country in 2012, setting a record for goals in a calendar year.

The Argentine forward won the Ballon d’Or for that year and later claimed the award in 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023, giving him a record eight wins overall.

Despite finishing behind Ronaldo in the B.O.A.T. vote, Messi’s 2012 campaign remains one of the most prolific individual scoring years in football history.

How the B.O.A.T. vote worked

The B.O.A.T. initiative was introduced by France Football, with UEFA involved in the wider anniversary celebrations, to let supporters compare standout seasons by multiple-time Ballon d’Or winners. The voting opened on October 1 and closed on October 27