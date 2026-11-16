British actor Robert Pattinson has been named the next James Bond/’Batman (L) James Bond (R)

British actor Robert Pattinson has been named the next James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig and taking the iconic spy franchise into a new era.

Amazon MGM Studios announced the casting on Monday, November 16, ending years of speculation over who would replace Craig as the fictional British secret agent. Reuters reported that Pattinson will lead the upcoming 26th Bond film, which will be directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Steven Knight.

Pattinson, 40, described the opportunity as the honour of a lifetime, saying that becoming 007 was a dream come true. He also expressed excitement about working with Villeneuve, producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, and the wider Amazon MGM team.

Villeneuve welcomed the casting, saying Pattinson possessed the timeless qualities associated with James Bond while bringing a fresh spirit to the character. The director said he was looking forward to beginning work with the actor after considering several candidates for the role.

Pattinson becomes the seventh actor to portray Bond in the official film series, following Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig. His appointment ends a prolonged search that reportedly included actors such as Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner and Jack Lowden.

The actor rose to international fame through the Twilight film series and later established himself in a range of independent and major Hollywood productions. His credits include Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Good Time, The Lighthouse, Tenet, The Batman and Mickey 17. His ability to move between commercial blockbusters and independent cinema has made him one of the most recognizable British actors of his generation.

The appointment also marks a significant change in the ownership and creative direction of the Bond franchise. Amazon acquired MGM in 2022 for $8.5 billion, bringing the studio and its extensive film library under its control. In 2025, longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson stepped back from creative control, giving Amazon MGM a greater role in shaping the franchise’s future.

Amy Pascal, former Sony Pictures chief, and David Heyman, known for producing the Harry Potter films, are producing the upcoming movie, with Tanya Lapointe serving as executive producer.

The new film follows No Time to Die, released in 2021, which marked Craig’s final appearance as Bond and ended with the character apparently dying. It will be the first official Bond film since the franchise’s creative transition to Amazon MGM.

The Bond series, based on the novels of Ian Fleming, has generated more than $7 billion in worldwide box-office revenue since its cinematic debut with Dr. No in 1962. Pattinson’s casting therefore carries significant expectations as the studio seeks to preserve the franchise’s legacy while introducing a new interpretation of the celebrated spy.