Robaba Mohammadi Named MAX’s 2026 Artist of the Year

Afghan artist and entrepreneur Robaba Mohammadi has been named Artist of the Year at Canada’s 2026 MAX Awards, receiving the honor at the organization’s 10th annual gala in Toronto on October 10.

The awards are organized by Muslims Achieving Excellence (MAX), which recognizes professional achievements, leadership and contributions to the wider community. The Artist of the Year category honors individuals who have demonstrated significant achievement in the creative arts, according to the organization’s official website.

SMILE Canada congratulated Mohammadi on the award, describing her as an Afghan artist and entrepreneur participating in its OpenShop program, which supports creative entrepreneurship. The organization said the recognition celebrated her talent and creativity.

Mohammadi was selected through a process that began with approximately 200 nominees and included public voting followed by a final assessment by a panel of judges, according to reports.

Born in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province, Mohammadi began painting professionally in 2015. Her artwork often explores the experiences, aspirations and challenges of Afghan women, bringing their lives and perspectives into focus through visual expression.

She established an art and cultural center in Kabul, where she worked with aspiring artists, including young women and people with disabilities. Her work later gained international recognition through her association with the Association of Mouth and Foot Painting Artists, which represents artists who create paintings using their mouths or feet.

Mohammadi left Afghanistan after the Taliban returned to power in August 2021 and later settled in Canada. Since her arrival, she has continued her artistic work while developing her creative business through initiatives including SMILE Canada’s OpenShop entrepreneurship program.

The MAX award adds to Mohammadi’s international recognition and highlights the continuation of her artistic career beyond Afghanistan.