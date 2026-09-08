Richard Bennett Says Afghan Children Are Growing Up in Fear and Hopelessness

UN Special Rapporteur on Afghanistan Richard Bennett told the UN Human Rights Council that Afghanistan’s children are growing up in an environment defined by fear, deprivation and hopelessness after nearly five years of regime change, warning that the country’s next generation is facing a deepening human rights crisis.

Presenting his latest report to the Human Rights Council, Bennett said one Afghan girl had described life under the Taliban in three words: “fear, tears and hopelessness.” He said her words reflected the testimony he has heard from children and young people across Afghanistan, where millions have been stripped of education, freedoms and opportunities since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021.

Bennett’s report focuses on the impact of Taliban policies on children and adolescents, describing a generation growing up under institutionalized discrimination, violence and widespread psychological trauma. He said nearly every child and family interviewed for the report spoke about emotional or mental health problems, including depression, anxiety, trauma and persistent fear.

The UN expert also said he continues to receive reports of girls dying by suicide in Afghanistan, describing the situation as one of the most alarming consequences of the current restrictions on women and girls. While he did not provide figures, Bennett said the reports highlight the severe mental health toll of prolonged exclusion from education and public life.

Bennett accused the Taliban of rejecting the internationally recognized definition of a child under international law and dismantling legal institutions that previously protected children’s rights. He said Taliban authorities have replaced those protections with decrees and regulations that further weaken the rights of girls and boys.

A major focus of the report is the Taliban’s 2026 “Separation of Spouses” decree, which UN human rights experts say effectively legitimizes child marriage. According to Bennett, the decree considers girls who have reached puberty eligible for marriage and treats a girl’s silence as consent in marriage proceedings.

The UN Special Rapporteur urged the Taliban to reverse policies that discriminate against women and children and restore legal protections consistent with international human rights standards. He said the international community must continue documenting abuses and supporting accountability mechanisms for Afghanistan.

His report comes as Afghanistan approaches the fifth anniversary of the Taliban’s return to power, with UN officials and human rights organizations warning that restrictions on women and girls have become increasingly institutionalized and continue to deepen the country’s humanitarian and human rights crisis.