Republican Congressman Moves to Block Trump’s Russian Diesel Deal

U.S. Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican from Pennsylvania, says he will seek to force a House vote on legislation to block purchases of Russian oil, challenging President Donald Trump’s agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to supply diesel to U.S. and global markets.

Fitzpatrick, co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, announced the proposed “Ronald Reagan Peace Through Strength Act” on Saturday. He said he would use a discharge petition, a congressional procedure that can bring legislation to the House floor without approval from the chamber’s leadership if it secures enough signatures.

“We will be introducing bipartisan legislation to block any and all purchases of Russian oil,” Fitzpatrick wrote on X, adding that the measure would be brought to the floor through a discharge petition and would pass by a wide margin. Republican Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska has also indicated support for the proposal.

The move follows Trump’s announcement on Friday that Russia had agreed to supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel immediately, with additional shipments planned for November and subsequent months. Trump said the agreement was intended to increase fuel supplies and bring down prices in the United States and internationally.

The agreement has drawn criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who warned that easing restrictions on Russian energy exports could provide Moscow with additional revenue to support its war against Ukraine. The deal also raises questions about the administration’s approach to sanctions imposed over Russia’s 2022 invasion.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced a temporary general licence allowing certain Russian diesel supplies, while lawmakers opposing the deal argue that purchases of Russian energy should remain restricted.

Fitzpatrick’s proposal faces a limited legislative window, with the current Congress scheduled to end in January. Even if the measure advances in the House, it would still need to pass the Senate and overcome any presidential opposition to become law.