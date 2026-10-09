Report: Is Afghanistan Heading Toward Another Civil War?

Could Afghanistan Be Heading Toward Another Civil War? New Report Warns of Growing Instability in the country.

Japan-based news outlet Nikkei Asia has warned that escalating tensions between Kabul and Islamabad, combined with unsuccessful Chinese mediation efforts, could further destabilize Afghanistan and increase the risk of renewed civil conflict.

In a report published Friday, the outlet said continued clashes between the two sides and growing military activity by anti-Taliban groups were complicating Afghanistan’s security situation. It warned that the current trajectory could strengthen opposition groups and undermine prospects for lasting peace.

Nikkei Asia pointed to recent clashes involving the Afghanistan Freedom Front and Taliban forces as an indication that armed groups opposing Taliban rule are continuing or expanding their military operations.

The report also highlighted the failure of China-led efforts to ease tensions between Kabul and Islamabad. Beijing has hosted or facilitated several rounds of discussions, including meetings in 2025 and weeklong talks in Urumqi in April 2026, urging both sides to prevent further escalation and pursue a comprehensive agreement. However, the efforts have not produced a lasting settlement.

Two Pakistani government officials told Nikkei Asia that the failure of peace efforts could encourage anti-Taliban groups to intensify their attacks. One official reportedly said opposition groups might see the continuing deadlock between Pakistan and the Taliban as an opportunity to expand their activities if tensions between the two sides worsen.

Analysts cited in the report said prolonged confrontation with Pakistan could weaken the Taliban’s position. They also cautioned, however, that a rapid resolution through Chinese mediation remained uncertain, with any breakthrough depending on both sides’ willingness to reach an agreement.

The dispute between Pakistan and the Taliban has centred largely on cross-border militancy. Islamabad accuses the Taliban authorities of allowing the Pakistani Taliban, or Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), to operate from Afghanistan territory, an allegation Kabul denies. The dispute has contributed to repeated border clashes, airstrikes and diplomatic tensions.

Nikkei Asia warned that continued fighting, alongside increased activity by armed opposition groups, could reverse efforts to stabilize Afghanistan and raise the risk of wider violence, including a return to civil war. The report presents this as a potential outcome rather than a confirmed or inevitable development.