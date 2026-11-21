Renowned Afghan singer Wahid Saberi has died in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, following an illness, prompting tributes from fellow musicians and fans, including Farhad Darya.

Several prominent Afghan musicians, including singer Farhad Darya, expressed condolences following news of Saberi’s death on Saturday, November 21. Darya and other artists shared messages of sympathy, while social media users also paid tribute to the late singer.

Saberi was particularly popular during the 1980s and 1990s, when Afghan music experienced a period of significant artistic activity. He was also associated with Goroh-e-Baran, or the Baran music group, which became known for its contribution to Afghanistan’s modern popular music.

The group included several prominent musicians, among them Farhad Darya and Wahid Saberi. Its emergence in the early 1980s helped introduce a distinctive blend of Afghan musical traditions and contemporary popular styles. Darya later established himself as one of the country’s most influential singers, building on the group’s early success.

Saberi was known for several popular songs, including “Do Mawjud Ze Hasti Gerami-tar Ast” and “Yak Roz-e Boland-e Aftabi”. His performance of “Bahar Amada” with the Baran group also became one of his recognised musical works.

His songs remained part of the musical repertoire associated with an important period in Afghanistan’s cultural history, when musicians and bands helped shape the country’s modern music scene.

News of his death has prompted an outpouring of condolences from Afghanistan’s artistic community and music lovers, reflecting the recognition he earned through his work over several decades.

Afghan music has faced growing restrictions since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. The authorities have imposed restrictions on music and public performances, creating serious challenges for musicians and other cultural performers.

However, further details about Saberi’s death, including his age, the circumstances surrounding his passing and the cause of death, had not been made public as of Saturday.