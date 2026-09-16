Rashid Khan Says He Was Denied Chance to Represent Afghanistan at Asian Games

Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan says he was denied the opportunity to represent his country at the Asian Games, describing it as a personal disappointment and saying he had hoped to win a medal for Afghanistan.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with NDTV during Afghanistan’s T20 series in India, Rashid said playing at the Asian Games had been one of his long-standing ambitions.

“I would have loved to be part of the Asian Games. I have always wanted to play in them, but I have not had the opportunity to represent my country there yet,” Rashid said.

The former Afghanistan captain said the tournament offered a rare opportunity to compete for a medal and bring pride to the country. “I wanted to be there to play for a medal and do something special for Afghanistan. Maybe it was not in my luck this time,” he said.

Rashid did not explain why he was left out of Afghanistan’s squad and did not directly criticize the Afghanistan Cricket Board. He said contracted players must follow the board’s decisions regarding participation in international tournaments.

The 27-year-old spinner also expressed confidence in Afghanistan’s young squad for the Asian Games, saying the team has “plenty of talent” and could produce future national-team stars.

Beyond the Asian Games, Rashid reflected on Afghanistan’s broader cricket ambitions, saying the team has the talent to compete with top nations but still struggles to deliver under pressure in major matches.

The Asian Games have become an important tournament for Afghanistan cricket because they provide an opportunity to compete for medals against regional rivals, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Afghanistan’s men’s team has previously reached the semifinals at the Games but has yet to win a medal.

Rashid remains Afghanistan’s most decorated cricketer internationally, but he said winning a medal with the national team would have carried a different meaning than his achievements in franchise cricket around the world.