Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan celebrating a wicket during an international cricket match.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan has become the first bowler in men’s T20 International cricket to take 200 wickets, reaching the milestone during the second match against Zimbabwe in Sharjah on Thursday.

The 28-year-old leg-spinner claimed his 200th wicket when he dismissed Zimbabwe batter Tadiwanashe Marumani leg before wicket for two runs in the ninth over, according to Reuters.

Rashid reached the landmark in his 120th T20 international. He has taken 200 wickets at an average of 13.96 and an economy rate of 6.13, with two five-wicket hauls. His best figures are five wickets for three runs.

He now leads the all-time list of wicket-takers in men’s T20 internationals, 29 wickets ahead of England’s Adil Rashid, who is in second place, Reuters reported.

The achievement adds to Rashid’s record in international cricket. In October 2025, he became the first Afghanistan bowler to take 200 wickets in one-day internationals (ODIs), reaching the milestone during a match against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi.

Rashid has also established himself as one of the leading leg-spinners in international and franchise cricket, representing Afghanistan in major tournaments and playing in domestic T20 leagues around the world.

His latest milestone came during Afghanistan’s three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe in the United Arab Emirates. Afghanistan won the opening match by 37 runs on October 27, according to match reports.

Rashid’s achievement marks another major milestone for Afghanistan cricket, with the spinner becoming the first player in the men’s T20I format to reach the 200-wicket mark.