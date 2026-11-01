UN Envoy Rabab Fatima Visits Nangarhar to Assess Local Needs

UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Rabab Fatima during her visit to Nangarhar province.

The UN secretary-general’s new special representative for Afghanistan, Rabab Fatima, has visited Nangarhar province, meeting officials, women, community elders, businesspeople and Afghan returnees to discuss local needs and challenges.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Sunday, November 1, that Fatima also met representatives of UN agencies during the visit. The meetings were intended to give her a direct understanding of the needs and difficulties facing people in the eastern province.

UNAMA said Fatima discussed local concerns with those she met and reaffirmed the United Nations’ commitment to and continued support for Afghanistan. The mission did not provide further details about the issues raised during the meetings or announce any new assistance measures.

The visit is among Fatima’s first engagements outside Kabul since she assumed her role as the UN secretary-general’s special representative for Afghanistan and head of UNAMA on October 18.

Before arriving in Kabul, Fatima served as the UN under-secretary-general and high representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States. She was also Bangladesh’s permanent representative to the UN in New York from 2019 to 2022 and became the first woman elected chair of the UN Peacebuilding Commission in 2022.

Her visit comes as Afghanistan continues to face serious humanitarian and economic challenges, including the needs of people returning from neighbouring countries. The UN has repeatedly called for greater support for vulnerable communities and improved access to assistance, particularly for women and girls.

The visit also comes amid continuing restrictions imposed by the Taliban on Afghan women working for the United Nations. UN Women said in September that the restrictions preventing Afghan female UN staff and contractors from entering UN premises across the country remained in place a year after they were reinforced. The UN has warned that the ban undermines its ability to carry out its work and deliver assistance, particularly to women and girls.

The restrictions have also featured in wider discussions about the UN’s work in Afghanistan. In June, the UN Security Council extended UNAMA’s mandate for one year and requested a strategic review of the mission. Reuters reported that the decision came amid concerns over Taliban restrictions on women’s rights and obstacles to the mission’s work.