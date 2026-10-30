Photo showing Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi alongside Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Qatari mediators returned to Tehran on Friday to advance efforts for a US-Iran agreement, but disagreements over nuclear negotiations, oil sanctions and a US port blockade continue to obstruct a possible deal.

The talks are being coordinated with Washington, an official briefed on the negotiations told Reuters. The latest diplomatic effort follows Qatar’s presentation of a draft peace plan to Iran on Sunday, aimed at finding a way to end the conflict in the Middle East.

However, a senior Iranian official described the proposals as unacceptable and said Tehran would maintain its position on the nuclear issue, Reuters reported.

The main disagreement concerns the order in which the two sides should address their demands. Washington wants Iran’s nuclear programme included from the beginning of negotiations. Tehran, meanwhile, is demanding that the United States first lift its blockade on Iranian ports and remove sanctions restricting the country’s oil exports.

The competing positions highlight the difficulty of reaching an agreement, even as regional mediators continue efforts to bring the two sides back to negotiations.

Qatar’s proposal and Iran’s seven-day plan

Qatar’s draft proposal reportedly sets out a seven-day process to address concerns raised by both Washington and Tehran, with confidence-building steps expected from each side. An official briefed on the negotiations told Reuters that Iran was considering the proposal, although a senior Iranian official subsequently rejected its terms as unacceptable.

Iran has also put forward its own seven-day proposal to end the war. Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Wednesday that Tehran remained in close contact with mediators to examine ideas that could help implement the plan.

Earlier Reuters reporting on Iran’s proposal said it linked the restoration of normal maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz to the lifting of US restrictions and other conditions. The proposal also envisaged addressing the nuclear issue as part of a broader process.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key route for international oil and gas shipments, making its reopening a major concern for energy markets and countries dependent on supplies passing through the waterway.