A Qatari delegation held talks with Iranian officials in Tehran as diplomatic efforts continued to find a way to end the war between Iran, the United States and Israel, Iran’s deputy foreign minister said on Saturday.

Kazem Gharibabadi said the delegation visited Tehran on Friday evening for discussions with Iranian officials, adding that the country remained in contact with mediators to explore the possibility of reviving diplomatic efforts.

“We are in contact with mediators, including the Qataris, both in person and virtually, and are holding the necessary discussions to see whether another opportunity can be given to diplomacy,” Gharibabadi told Tasnim news agency, according to Reuters.

He confirmed that the Qatari delegation had left Iran after the discussions but did not disclose the names of its members or provide details of the negotiations.

According to AFP, Gharibabadi said the delegation held approximately two hours of discussions in Tehran. The visit comes amid stalled negotiations between Washington and Tehran and renewed efforts by regional countries to prevent further escalation.

Qatar has played a central mediation role because of its longstanding relations with both Iran and the United States. It has worked alongside Pakistan to facilitate contacts and explore possible arrangements for ending the conflict.

Reuters reported on November 20 that US President Donald Trump’s envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, had met senior Qatari officials in Berlin to discuss mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran. The discussions followed continued diplomatic contacts aimed at overcoming differences between the two sides.

The latest Tehran visit also follows earlier mediation efforts in which Qatar presented proposals intended to address disagreements between Iran and the United States. However, negotiations have remained difficult, with the two sides yet to reach an agreement on the conditions for ending the war.

The conflict began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. Tehran responded with strikes against Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military bases, widening the confrontation across the region.

The fighting has disrupted maritime transportation, particularly around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, and contributed to volatility in international energy markets.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also expressed hope that diplomacy could end the conflict, while maintaining that Tehran is prepared to defend itself.

US President Donald Trump has said Iran wants an agreement but that the terms proposed by Tehran are unacceptable to Washington, highlighting the continuing differences between the two sides.