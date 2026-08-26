Qatar Condemns Israeli Defense Minister’s Entry into Syria as Violation of Sovereignty

Qatar has strongly condemned Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz for entering Syrian territory, describing the move as a violation of Syria’s sovereignty, international law, and a threat to regional security.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, August 26, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Katz’s entry into Syria and his crossing of internationally recognized borders constituted a clear breach of Syrian sovereignty.

The ministry said the visit represented “a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic and international law” and warned that it posed a serious threat to the security and stability of the region.

Doha called on the international community to take immediate action to halt Israeli military operations inside Syria. It also urged all parties to comply with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, which established a ceasefire line between Israel and Syria following the 1973 Arab-Israeli War.

Qatar reaffirmed its support for Syria’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and the security and stability of its people.

The statement came amid growing regional criticism of Israel’s military operations in Syria. Several countries in the Middle East have condemned Israeli actions, warning that continued military incursions could escalate tensions and undermine regional stability.

Israel has intensified military activity in Syria in recent months, particularly following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government. Israeli officials have said the operations are intended to address security threats near Israel’s border and prevent hostile armed groups from establishing a military presence in southern Syria.

Syrian authorities have condemned the operations as violations of Syrian territory and international law. Other regional governments have also criticized Israel’s actions and called for respect for Syria’s sovereignty and existing ceasefire arrangements.