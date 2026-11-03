Crowded passenger areas inside Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, showing travellers near terminal check-in or departure areas.

Videos showing large crowds at Qatar’s Hamad International Airport have circulated widely on social media, prompting speculation that foreign nationals are leaving the country amid heightened regional tensions.

However, Qatar Airways said the increased activity at the airport on Monday, November 2, was linked to planned emergency-response exercises under the nationwide WATAN 2026 programme, not a coordinated evacuation.

In a notice, the airline said passengers and airport visitors might observe increased ground activity at designated areas of Hamad International Airport, along with related activity in the surrounding airspace. It stressed that flights and passenger services would continue as normal, with no disruption expected.

The exercises were designed to simulate emergency situations and test preparedness and coordination among relevant authorities. Qatar’s state news agency, QNA reported that the airport activities were part of the national exercise.

The announcement followed the spread of videos showing crowded areas and long queues at the airport. Some social media posts claimed that foreign workers and other expatriates were attempting to leave Qatar in large numbers. However, the available official statements provide no confirmation of a mass departure or organised evacuation.

مطار حمد الدولي في قطر



هروب جماعي للاجانب من دولة قطر. pic.twitter.com/WHokpoVmMA — hodannat (@hodannat55) November 2, 2026

Regional tensions have nevertheless raised concerns about air travel across the Gulf. Restrictions on airspace, flight rerouting and cancellations in the region have affected major transit hubs, including Doha, in recent periods. Reuters has previously reported widespread flight disruption across the Middle East during the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Hamad International Airport is a major international transit hub, connecting passengers travelling between Europe, Asia, Africa and other regions. Any wider disruption to regional airspace can therefore affect connecting passengers and airline schedules.

Meanwhile the US Embassy in Riyadh has warned American citizens of possible Houthi attacks on Saudi airports, airspace closures and flight disruptions, saying the Iran-aligned Yemeni group has previously targeted civilian airports and critical infrastructure in the Kingdom, causing casualties and serious travel disruption. The embassy also cautioned that the escalating conflict could spread to other areas.