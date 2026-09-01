Putin, Xi Meet at SCO Summit as Russia and China Pledge Stronger Strategic Partnership

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, where they pledged to deepen strategic cooperation as global geopolitical tensions continue to rise.

Al Jazeera reported on Monday that the two leaders discussed the international security situation, growing global uncertainty and the need to strengthen coordination between Moscow and Beijing on regional and global issues.

During the meeting, Putin and Xi reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the Russia-China strategic partnership, describing bilateral ties as a key pillar of stability in an increasingly fragmented international order. The leaders also discussed cooperation within the SCO and broader efforts to promote a multipolar world.

The talks took place as leaders from China, Russia, India, Iran, Pakistan and Central Asian countries gathered for the SCO’s annual summit, where conflicts in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, Afghanistan and regional security dominate the agenda.

Reports indicated that the meeting highlights the growing alignment between Moscow and Beijing as both countries seek closer political, economic and security cooperation while challenging Western influence in global affairs.

The Putin-Xi meeting comes amid heightened geopolitical rivalry, expanding sanctions on Russia, and continuing tensions between China and the United States over trade, technology and regional security.