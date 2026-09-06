Putin Orders 72-Hour Pause in Kyiv Strikes Ahead of U.S. Peace Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a 72-hour halt to Russian strikes on Kyiv starting at midnight on September 6, as U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner travel to Moscow and Kyiv in a renewed diplomatic effort to revive peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

The Kremlin said the temporary pause is intended to facilitate the visit of the U.S. delegation, which met Putin in Moscow on Saturday before traveling to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian officials. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the three-day suspension of attacks on Kyiv is directly linked to preparations for the American envoys’ visit.

The move comes as the Trump administration pushes a new proposal aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, now in its fifth year. Witkoff and Kushner held more than three hours of talks with Putin, but Russian and U.S. officials announced no breakthrough or agreement following the meeting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv is also prepared to suspend strikes on Moscow during the envoys’ visit and urged Russia to reciprocate. Ukrainian officials said the temporary halt is intended to create safe conditions for the diplomatic mission.

Despite the announcement, fighting has continued elsewhere in Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities said Russia launched large-scale missile and drone attacks on several regions, including Kyiv’s airports, shortly before the ceasefire was announced, while Russia also reported Ukrainian drone attacks on border regions.

The temporary pause applies only to attacks on Kyiv and does not amount to a broader ceasefire. Russia continues to insist that any long-term peace agreement must address what it calls the “root causes” of the war, while Ukraine has rejected Moscow’s territorial and political demands.

The 72-hour suspension is one of the clearest signs in months of renewed U.S.-led diplomatic engagement between Moscow and Kyiv, although officials on both sides have cautioned that significant differences remain and expectations for an immediate peace breakthrough are low.