Putin and Iran’s Security Chief Discuss Middle East Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s top security official, Mohsen Rezaei, discussed developments in the Middle East and cooperation between their countries in a phone call on Monday, Iranian media reported.

The call came as Moscow expressed serious concern over reports of possible renewed military action against Iran and called for greater diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions.

Iranian state news agencies reported that the conversation focused on regional and international developments, particularly the situation in West Asia.

A statement published on Rezaei’s Telegram channel said the call was part of high-level consultations between Tehran and Moscow and followed recent meetings between senior officials from the two countries.

Rezaei reportedly thanked Putin and other Russian officials for their statements in support of Iran and their praise of the country’s late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. The statement did not provide details of any specific agreements or further steps discussed during the call.

The call took place amid growing concerns about a possible resumption of the eight-month conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel. Diplomatic efforts to prevent renewed fighting have continued, while regional governments have warned of the risks of further escalation.

On Monday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said reports of possible new military action against Iran were a cause for “extreme concern.” Moscow called for increased diplomatic efforts to normalise the situation in the region, according to Reuters.

China has also stepped up its diplomatic engagement. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met separately with Iran’s deputy national security chief, Ali Bagheri Kani, and Saudi Arabia’s National Security Adviser, Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, in Beijing on Monday.

Wang urged regional parties to pursue political solutions rather than return to armed conflict. He also said China supported Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty and security, Reuters reported.