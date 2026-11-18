Putin Expects Major Gains from Planned Trump-Xi Trilateral Summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he expected significant benefits from an upcoming trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the three leaders prepare for talks in China.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Shenzhen, Putin described the planned meeting as an opportunity for potential gains from closer engagement among the three major powers. The talks are scheduled for Thursday.

The meeting comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions, Western sanctions against Russia and continuing differences between Washington and Beijing over trade, security and international affairs.

Putin said the global economy was becoming increasingly fragmented and that military and political risks made cooperation between major powers more important. He argued that partnership, rather than isolation, was necessary and described APEC as a forum for constructive exchanges despite international differences.

“I therefore expect big potential benefit from the upcoming trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States,” Putin said, according to Reuters.

The Russian leader also held bilateral talks with Xi on Wednesday, describing Moscow and Beijing’s foreign policy cooperation as steady and positive. Xi called for more concrete measures to deepen cooperation between the two countries and promote a multipolar international order.

The planned three-way meeting is expected to bring together the leaders of the world’s three major powers at a time of growing tensions over international security, trade and the global economy.