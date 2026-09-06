Putin Calls U.S.-Russia Contacts ‘Useful’ During Talks With Trump’s Envoys

Russian President Vladimir Putin met U.S. special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow on Saturday to discuss Washington’s proposal for ending the war in Ukraine, describing contacts between Russia and the United States as “useful” as diplomatic efforts to revive peace negotiations continue.

The meeting took place on Saturday, September 5, during a visit by Witkoff and Kushner to Moscow as part of a renewed U.S. initiative aimed at advancing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. According to the Kremlin, the talks focused on the U.S. peace proposal, the current situation in Ukraine and prospects for further diplomatic engagement.

During the meeting, Steve Witkoff conveyed President Donald Trump’s best wishes to Putin and thanked him for ordering a temporary halt to Russian strikes on Kyiv during the U.S. delegation’s visit. Witkoff said the pause was viewed as an important step in creating conditions for continued dialogue.

Putin welcomed the ongoing contacts between Moscow and Washington, saying they had been “useful” and emphasizing that Russia would make every effort to ensure the safety of international mediators involved in the diplomatic process.

The talks come after Putin ordered Russian forces to suspend attacks on Kyiv for 72 hours, a move announced shortly before the arrival of the U.S. delegation. The temporary pause was presented by the Kremlin as a confidence-building measure while diplomatic discussions were underway.

Despite the diplomatic engagement, no breakthrough or agreement was announced following the meeting. Significant differences remain between Moscow and Kyiv over territorial control, security guarantees and the conditions for a long-term ceasefire.

The latest meeting reflects renewed U.S.-led efforts to bring both sides back to the negotiating table after months of intensified fighting, with Washington seeking to explore options for a negotiated settlement while maintaining direct communication with both Moscow and Kyiv.

The war in Ukraine, now in its fifth year, continues despite repeated diplomatic initiatives, with both Russia and Ukraine continuing military operations outside the temporary pause in attacks on Kyiv.