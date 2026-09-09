Putin and Modi to Meet Friday Ahead of BRICS Summit: Kremlin

Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Friday ahead of the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

Peskov said trade and economic cooperation would feature prominently in the talks, alongside broader bilateral issues. He described Modi and Putin as being in close personal contact and said the two leaders were able to discuss sensitive issues openly and constructively.

The meeting comes as India prepares to host the BRICS summit on September 12–13. Putin is expected to participate in the summit, where discussions will cover security, economic and financial cooperation, as well as other issues affecting the expanded BRICS grouping.

Peskov said Russia now conducts about 90 percent of its transactions with BRICS countries in national currencies. He stressed, however, that Moscow was not seeking to pursue a formal “de-dollarisation” policy and said Russia remained open to different acceptable payment methods.

The issue is particularly relevant to India-Russia trade, which has expanded significantly in recent years, partly because India increased purchases of Russian oil following Western sanctions. Reuters reported last week that the rupee and rouble now account for about 96 percent of bilateral trade payments, with both sides working to improve the mechanisms used for settlements.

Defence cooperation is also expected to remain an important part of the bilateral relationship. Peskov said discussions on Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircraft are on the agenda, while Moscow has also said it remains committed to fulfilling its obligations on deliveries of the S-400 air-defense system.

Peskov also said Russia and India were discussing cooperation on rare-earth exploration, adding another area to the countries’ expanding economic and strategic partnership.

Beyond bilateral ties, Peskov described BRICS as a flexible platform covering political and security issues, economics and finance, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation. He said differences among member states can complicate negotiations over joint statements, but expressed confidence that diplomats would find language acceptable to the countries involved.

On the war in Ukraine, Peskov said Moscow welcomed efforts by India and the United States to contribute to a possible settlement and called for a resumption of negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States. His comments reflect Moscow’s continued effort to present India as a potential partner in diplomatic efforts while maintaining Russia’s own position on the conflict.

India and Russia have maintained close strategic ties across defence, energy, trade and other sectors. Modi and Putin last met on August 31 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, where they reviewed bilateral cooperation and regional issues. Modi also said at the time that he looked forward to welcoming Putin to India for the BRICS summit.