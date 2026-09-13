Push for UK’s Break-Up? Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland Leaders Unite to Seek Referendum Rights

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The leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are set to sign an unprecedented joint declaration calling for the right to hold independence referendums, a move that could intensify pressure on the UK government over the future of the United Kingdom’s constitutional structure.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on Monday in Cardiff, where the leaders of the three devolved governments will sign a memorandum of understanding outlining closer cooperation on economic policy, energy, European relations and the right to self-determination, according to British media reports.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney, Wales’ First Minister and Northern Ireland’s First Minister will jointly call for the legal right to hold future referendums on independence in their respective nations. The agreement marks the first coordinated political initiative by governments led by parties that support constitutional change.

The development follows comments by UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who said a future Scottish independence referendum could be considered if there is a “clear consensus” among voters, while maintaining that constitutional change is not the government’s immediate priority.

Swinney, leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), said the political landscape has changed significantly because all three devolved administrations are now led by parties that advocate greater autonomy or independence. He argued that the current constitutional settlement is becoming increasingly unsustainable.

The proposed agreement also emphasizes stronger cooperation with Europe, with Scottish leaders reiterating their goal of rejoining the European Union if Scotland becomes independent. Supporters say the initiative is intended to coordinate policies among the three administrations rather than immediately launch independence campaigns.

However, the UK government has rejected suggestions that another Scottish referendum is imminent. In a letter to Swinney, Burnham reportedly said an independence vote is “not on the table” before the next UK general election, arguing that the government’s focus remains on economic growth, public services and reducing the cost of living.

The planned declaration highlights renewed constitutional tensions within the United Kingdom, where debates over Scottish independence, Welsh autonomy and Irish reunification have intensified since Brexit. While the agreement does not itself trigger referendums, analysts say it represents a coordinated effort to increase political pressure for future constitutional negotiations.