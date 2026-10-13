Punjab Anti-Drug Activist Shot Dead After Confronting Chemist Over Alleged Drug Sales: Watch Video

Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was shot dead during a confrontation with a medical store owner in Mansa, in the northern Indian state of Punjab, after questioning him over the alleged sale of intoxicating substances. The shooting was captured during a Facebook Live broadcast, according to Indian media reports.

Jhota, who had campaigned against drug abuse and alleged illegal sales of addictive medicines through chemist shops, was recording the confrontation when an argument broke out outside the store. Footage described by Indian media shows him challenging the shop owner and asking to see the shop’s CCTV recordings before shots were fired. The store owner allegedly opened fire and fled the scene. Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the suspect.

Jhota had gained a following on social media through videos documenting his efforts to expose the alleged illegal sale of intoxicating substances. He first attracted wider attention in 2023 following a dispute involving a medical store owner. He was arrested that July on allegations including assault, trespass and rioting, and was released about two months later, according to the report provided by NDTV.

The killing has also triggered a political dispute over Punjab’s efforts to tackle drug abuse. Leaders from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal criticised the state government led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), questioning its law-and-order record and the effectiveness of its anti-drug campaign, Yudh Nashian Virudh.

BJP leader Sunil Jakhar said the killing raised questions about the government’s campaign and the responsibility of drug inspectors to prevent the illegal sale of medicines. Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring blamed what he described as failures in law enforcement and the anti-drug campaign, while Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia questioned the authorities’ enforcement efforts. No immediate response from AAP leaders was reported in the source material.

The shooting has renewed attention on drug abuse and the alleged illicit distribution of intoxicating medicines in Punjab, where political parties have made the issue a major point of debate ahead of the next state election. The allegations against the medical store owner and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain subject to the police investigation.