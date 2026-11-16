Joe Biden’s memoir Promise Me, America, in which the former U.S. president reflects on the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan. Illustration: Khaama Press.

Former U.S. President Joe Biden says he would make the same decision again to pull American troops out of Afghanistan. He defends the 2021 withdrawal that ended a 20-year war and was followed by the Taliban’s return to power.

“I would make the same decision again. Ending the war in Afghanistan was the right thing to do,” Biden writes in his memoir, Promise Me, America, according to excerpts published by The Wall Street Journal. The book goes on sale Tuesday, November 17.

Biden devotes a full chapter to Afghanistan and presents himself as a longtime skeptic of the war, including during his years as Barack Obama’s vice president, The Associated Press reported. He calls the agreement the Trump administration signed with the Taliban in Doha in February 2020 a “ticking time bomb.” Under that deal, the Taliban agreed not to attack U.S. forces as long as they left by a set deadline.

Biden writes that the terms were not what he would have negotiated, but he decided it was time to end the war. He pushed the deadline to September 11, 2021, and tried to strengthen the forces of then-President Ashraf Ghani.

The memoir acknowledges that then-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, then chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, raised concerns about the consequences of a full withdrawal. Biden writes that military and intelligence leaders had assured him the Afghan government and Kabul could hold for at least six months after U.S. forces left.

Instead, the government fell within days. Ghani fled the country and the Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, 2021, more than two weeks before the last American troops departed. In Biden’s account, “the Afghan army simply melted away.” Afghan soldiers and police carried much of the fighting in the war’s final years, and Brown University’s Costs of War project estimates that about 70,000 of them were killed over two decades.

The Taliban takeover set off a chaotic airlift from Kabul airport. On August 26, 2021, a suicide bomber from the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) attacked crowds at the airport’s Abbey Gate, killing at least 170 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members. Biden calls the attack devastating.

Responsibility for the collapse is still debated in Washington. A State Department review released in June 2023 found that the decisions of both President Donald Trump and President Biden to end the military mission had serious consequences for the Afghan government. It also found that under both administrations there was insufficient senior-level consideration of worst-case scenarios.

The Taliban have ruled Afghanistan since August 2021. They have barred girls from school beyond the sixth grade and placed sweeping limits on women’s work and public life.

The 480-page memoir, published by Little, Brown and Company, covers Biden’s four years in office, including the pandemic, the economy, Ukraine, Israel and his decision to end his 2024 reelection campaign.