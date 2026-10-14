Pregnant Woman Travels More Than 4 Hours by Donkey to Reach Clinic in Bamyan, MSF Says

A pregnant woman travelled for more than four hours on a donkey to reach a health facility supported by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Bamyan province, highlighting the challenges faced by residents of remote Afghan communities in accessing medical care.

MSF said Tuesday that the woman travelled to its supported clinic in Baghak village to give birth. After delivery, she also faces the same lengthy journey by donkey to return home, the medical charity said in a post on X.

For many people in remote parts of Bamyan, limited access to vehicles and difficult mountain routes make donkeys one of the few available means of reaching healthcare facilities. Long journeys can be particularly challenging for pregnant women and patients who need urgent medical attention.

MSF has been working to improve access to basic healthcare in the mountainous province. In 2022, the organization established eight health centres across the districts of Yakawalang, Saighan and Shibar, providing free basic medical services to an estimated 22,000 people. The centres offer outpatient consultations, maternal and child healthcare, and routine vaccinations. Travel remains difficult in isolated areas, particularly during winter, when snowfall and poorly maintained roads can further restrict access.

The case also reflects wider pressures on Afghanistan’s healthcare system. MSF has reported that funding cuts in 2025 forced more than 400 health facilities across the country to close, increasing pressure on remaining services and contributing to delays in patients seeking care. The organization said demand at its own facilities rose sharply, particularly for maternal and paediatric services.

Women’s access to healthcare has also been affected by restrictions imposed by the Taliban, including measures limiting women’s education and employment and restricting the training of future female healthcare workers. The shortage of qualified female medical professionals presents an additional challenge in maternity care, where women often need access to female midwives and doctors.

MSF continues to provide medical assistance in Afghanistan, with a particular focus on women and children. However, the journey faced by the pregnant woman in Bamyan illustrates how distance, difficult terrain and limited healthcare infrastructure can leave people in remote communities facing substantial obstacles before they can receive essential treatment.