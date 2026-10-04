Portugal Probes Legality of US Use of Lajes Air Base During Iran War

Portugal’s Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an inquiry into whether the United States’ use of Lajes Air Base in the Azores during the conflict with Iran complied with Portuguese and international law, following a complaint by the opposition Left Bloc party.

The Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed that the inquiry was opened following a complaint filed by members of the Left Bloc. The party submitted its complaint in April, asking authorities to examine whether the use of the strategic U.S.-Portuguese military facility complied with domestic legislation and international law.

The Left Bloc has argued that allowing the United States to use the base for operations linked to the Iran conflict could amount to a “gross violation of international law.” Party coordinator José Manuel Pureza also questioned the government’s justification for allowing the U.S. military access to the facility.

Portugal, however, has defended its decision. Prime Minister Luís Montenegro said in March that Lisbon had not participated in the U.S.-Israeli military intervention and had “strictly abided by” the legal rules and bilateral agreement governing foreign military use of Lajes. The government said the authorization was granted after a formal U.S. request and consultations with senior Portuguese political officials.

Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel has also said the authorization complied with international law. According to Reuters, Lisbon granted permission after receiving assurances from Washington that the operations involving the base would be defensive, necessary and proportionate and would target military sites.

The Lajes base, located on Terceira Island in Portugal’s Azores archipelago, has long served as a strategic transit and support facility for U.S., NATO and allied military operations. A bilateral defense agreement dating to 1951 governs U.S. access to the base. Under the existing arrangement, U.S. use does not require prior Portuguese authorization during peacetime, while hostilities trigger a requirement for Portuguese approval.

Portugal’s decision to authorize several U.S. transit flights during the Iran conflict has also generated political controversy. Neighboring Spain took a different position on the use of its bases, while U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized European allies for providing insufficient support for Washington’s military campaign against Iran. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has emphasized that decisions concerning the use of European bases are governed largely by bilateral agreements between individual European allies and the United States.

The Portuguese inquiry does not itself establish that the government or the United States violated the law. Prosecutors will now examine the circumstances surrounding the authorization and determine whether any legal violations occurred. Portugal’s Foreign Ministry has declined to comment on the investigation.