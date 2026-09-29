Pope Leo Says AI Risks Are Not ‘Fake News,’ Urges Stronger Oversight

Pope Leo XIV has warned that concerns over the potential risks of artificial intelligence should be taken seriously, rejecting claims that warnings about AI posing serious threats to humanity are “fake news.”

Speaking to reporters aboard the papal plane on Monday while returning to Rome after a four-day visit to France, Leo said concerns raised by AI experts and specialists deserve serious consideration. He said the world should not “sit back and pretend nothing is going to happen.”

The comments came days after U.S. President Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly that fears over AI’s potential dangers to humanity were a “hoax.” Leo’s remarks represented a clear difference in emphasis between the two U.S.-born figures over how governments and societies should respond to the rapidly developing technology.

Leo also criticized technology executives who oppose government restrictions on AI. He referred to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, noting reports that the chipmaker was developing safety measures for AI systems while also opposing government regulation. Huang has previously said concerns about AI safety have been exaggerated.

The pope has repeatedly raised concerns about the social and human consequences of AI during his papacy. His first major encyclical, Magnificent Humanity, addressed the challenges posed by artificial intelligence and called for greater safeguards and responsible development.

The debate comes as major technology companies face growing pressure over AI safety and regulation. Anthropic and OpenAI have recently called for stronger safety measures and greater oversight of advanced AI systems, while technology executives and U.S. officials continue to debate how to balance regulation with innovation and competition with China.

Trump was scheduled to meet with technology executives, including Huang, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI executive Greg Brockman, at the White House. House Speaker Mike Johnson said the discussions would focus on finding a balance between technological innovation and regulatory oversight.

Leo urged political leaders, technology companies and civil society groups to continue dialogue, research and cooperation to address the potential risks associated with AI. He said the goal should be to ensure the technology does not develop to a point where it could threaten human control or humanity itself.