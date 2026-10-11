Pope Leo Condemns Death Penalty Amid US Plan to Livestream Military Execution

Pope Leo XIV has renewed his opposition to the death penalty, calling it an attack on human dignity and saying justice can be achieved without executions, amid growing controversy over a US military plan to livestream the execution of a former Army psychiatrist convicted of killing 13 people.

In a statement posted on social media on Saturday, October 10, to mark the World Day Against the Death Penalty, the pope said capital punishment was “inadmissible” because it violates the inviolability and dignity of the human person.

“The common good can be safeguarded and the requirements of justice can be met without recourse to capital punishment,” Leo wrote, adding that effective detention systems can protect the public while preserving the possibility of redemption for convicted individuals. He did not directly mention the Pentagon’s proposed broadcast.

The pope’s statement came days after US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced plans to livestream the scheduled firing-squad execution of Nidal Malik Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist convicted in the 2009 shooting at Fort Hood, Texas. Hasan killed 13 people and wounded 32 others in the attack. His execution is scheduled for December 3, 2026.

The proposal has drawn criticism from religious leaders, human rights advocates and lawmakers from both political parties. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, described the planned broadcast as unacceptable, arguing that an execution should not be turned into a public spectacle. Archbishop Paul Coakley, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, also urged the administration to reconsider the plan.

US President Donald Trump has said he has not made a final decision on whether to authorize the livestream. Vice President JD Vance has expressed doubts about the proposal and said he would not watch the broadcast if it proceeds.

The controversy comes amid renewed debate over capital punishment in the United States following a failed lethal-injection attempt in Tennessee last month. The incident has intensified scrutiny of execution procedures and raised further questions about the use of state-sanctioned death as punishment.

The Catholic Church formally revised its teaching on the death penalty under Pope Francis in 2018, declaring it inadmissible because it violates human dignity. Leo’s latest statement reiterates that position, emphasizing that public safety and justice do not require the execution of convicted prisoners.