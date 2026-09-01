Polish Student Charged Over Alleged ISIS-Inspired Christmas Market Attack Plot

Polish security authorities have charged a 20-year-old university student with terrorism after alleging he planned an attack on a Christmas market inspired by the Islamic State (ISIS), officials said.

The Internal Security Agency (ABW) said the suspect had been studying how to manufacture explosives and was preparing for an attack on a large public gathering before he was arrested.

According to Polish public television and security officials, investigators allege the student researched bomb-making techniques and sought information on obtaining materials needed to build an explosive device and its detonation mechanism.

Authorities also claim the suspect attempted to recruit or contact other individuals to help carry out the planned attack and had communicated with people linked to ISIS while preparing the plot.

In a statement, the ABW said the suspect intended to use the knowledge he had acquired to carry out an attack during a mass public event, describing the alleged plot as inspired by the extremist group’s ideology.

Prosecutors further allege the student sought to join an organization connected to ISIS. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not publicly identified the suspect.

Poland has increased security measures in recent years over concerns about extremist threats, particularly around crowded public events such as Christmas markets, concerts and festivals. European security agencies have repeatedly warned that ISIS continues to encourage supporters to carry out attacks using homemade explosives or other easily accessible methods despite the group’s territorial defeat in the Middle East.

Officials said there is no indication that the alleged plot was carried out or that the public was in immediate danger at the time of the arrest, but they described the case as part of broader efforts to prevent extremist attacks before they are executed.