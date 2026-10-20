20 Abducted Police Recruits Recovered in Balochistan.

Twenty police recruits abducted by unidentified armed men in Pakistan’s Balochistan province have been recovered safely, officials said on Tuesday, four days after they were seized while travelling home.

The recruits were recovered from the Mangochar area of Kalat district, according to sources cited by Pakistani newspaper Dawn. A senior police officer told the newspaper that all 20 personnel were “safe and sound.” Authorities have not disclosed full details of the recovery operation.

The recruits were abducted on Friday, October 16, while travelling in a private passenger van on the Quetta-Karachi Highway in Mastung district. They were returning home for the weekend from the Kalat Police Training Centre when armed men intercepted the vehicle and took them away.

A senior Balochistan government official told Dawn that the attackers arrived on motorcycles and carried automatic weapons. They took the recruits and the vehicle to an undisclosed location, while releasing the driver and three other passengers.

The recruits belonged to the Rakhshan division and were members of the Levies Force, which has since been merged with the police, according to officials cited in earlier reports. Security forces launched a search operation in the surrounding mountainous areas following the abduction.

No group had claimed responsibility for the kidnapping in the initial reports. Details about the abductors, the circumstances of the recruits’ recovery and whether anyone was arrested were not immediately available.

The incident occurred amid continuing security challenges in Balochistan, a southwestern Pakistani province that has experienced armed attacks and kidnappings involving security personnel and government officials.

A day before the recruits were abducted, Rakhshan Division Commissioner Asad Ullah Kakar was reportedly seized in Kharan district. His abduction was reported separately by Dawn, which said his whereabouts were unknown at the time.

Balochistan has faced a long-running insurgency involving separatist groups, including the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which has claimed responsibility for previous attacks on Pakistani security forces and infrastructure. However, no responsibility for the abduction of the 20 recruits had been established in the initial reporting.

The safe recovery of the recruits marks a development in the case, but authorities have yet to provide a detailed account of how they were found or whether the investigation has led to arrests.