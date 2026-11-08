One police officer was in serious but stable condition after the shooting/AFP

Poland began two days of national mourning on Sunday, November 8, after a mass shooting in the southern city of Krakow killed six people and wounded 17 others, including two police officers and the suspected gunman. Authorities said the attack was likely influenced by far-right ideology.

Reuters report published on Sunday said the 24-year-old suspect opened fire in Krakow’s historic Main Market Square on Saturday, November 7, striking people at random. Police shot and apprehended him after an exchange of gunfire, while investigators said his parents and 21-year-old sister were later found dead at his home in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, about 200 kilometres north of Krakow. The suspect remained in critical condition in hospital.

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said preliminary findings indicated that the attacker was fascinated by far-right ideology and held radical nationalist views. Authorities are investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting, which has raised concerns about extremist influence and public safety.

The attack has shaken public confidence in a country widely considered safer than several of its Western European neighbours. It also follows a series of school stabbings in October that officials linked to violent and extremist content circulating online.

In Krakow, police cordoned off the historic Main Market Square and surrounding streets, while mourners left candles in memory of the victims. Flags were lowered to half-mast, and the traditional trumpet call from St Mary’s Church was suspended for 12 hours in a rare commemorative gesture, reported as the first such interruption since 1939.

Security was also strengthened in Warsaw, where police installed barriers along streets leading to popular tourist areas. Polish officials praised the two officers who confronted the gunman, both of whom were wounded during the operation. One officer was reported to be in critical condition, prompting an urgent appeal for blood donations.

The shooting has renewed debate over the spread of extremist ideology and the challenges facing Polish authorities in preventing politically motivated violence. Investigations into the attack and the deaths discovered at the suspect’s family home remain ongoing.