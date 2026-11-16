A Polish police officer guards the site of a knife attack in Jaroslaw, Poland/Photo/Reuters/Patryk ogorzlek.

Polish authorities have detained three teenagers suspected of preparing a terrorist attack, with investigators uncovering alleged links to an international neo-Nazi movement and online discussions about explosives and homemade weapons.

According to Reuters on November 16, Poland’s Internal Security Agency (ABW) arrested a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds. Tomasz Siemoniak, the minister overseeing Poland’s special services, announced the arrests on Monday, saying the suspects had connections to an international neo-Nazi movement.

Investigators said the two older teenagers had exchanged information through internet messaging applications about homemade explosives, improvised firearms and pyrotechnic materials allegedly intended for a terrorist attack.

During a search of premises used by one of the suspects, security officers seized chemical substances that could potentially be used to manufacture explosives.

A court ordered the two 17-year-olds to remain in pretrial detention, while the 16-year-old was transferred to a juvenile detention facility.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Gdańsk and the Internal Security Agency. Prosecutors said the inquiry remained active and that investigators were working to identify other people potentially involved and establish the full extent of the alleged plans.

The authorities have not publicly identified the teenagers.

Arrests Follow Deadly Krakow Shooting

The arrests come amid heightened security concerns in Poland following a deadly shooting in the southern city of Krakow earlier this month.

On November 7, a gunman killed six people and injured 16 others in the city’s historic main square. Polish officials said preliminary findings suggested the attacker may have been influenced by far-right ideology, although opposition nationalist politicians questioned that assessment.

The suspected gunman died in hospital on November 9 after being shot by police during the incident. The attack shocked the country and intensified concerns about extremist violence and radicalisation. Reuters reported that the shooting had also triggered a political dispute over the attacker’s motives.

The latest arrests have renewed attention on the activities of far-right and neo-Nazi networks, particularly their use of online platforms to spread extremist ideas and exchange information about weapons and violence.

In a separate case in September, Polish security services detained a 17-year-old accused of preparing a mass-casualty terrorist attack targeting locations including a school and a mosque. Prosecutors said the teenager had promoted Nazi and fascist ideology and participated in an online group associated with extremist activities.

However, authorities have not established any connection between that earlier investigation, the latest arrests and the Krakow shooting.