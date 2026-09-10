PM Modi, Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Discuss Expanding India-AKDN Development Partnership

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th Imam of the Ismaili Muslim community, on Thursday and discussed expanding cooperation between India and the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) in healthcare, agriculture, rural development, education, and women’s empowerment.

The meeting took place in New Delhi during Prince Rahim Aga Khan V’s first official visit to India since succeeding his father, the late Aga Khan IV, as the spiritual leader of the global Ismaili community earlier this year. The week-long visit is being held at the invitation of Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Modi said he and Prince Rahim discussed strengthening India’s long-standing partnership with the AKDN, one of the world’s largest private development organizations operating across Asia and Africa.

“Happy to meet His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V,” Modi wrote on X after the meeting. “Fondly recalled his father, the late Aga Khan IV, and his enduring contributions to development efforts. Discussed ways to further strengthen our partnership with the Aga Khan Development Network in healthcare, agriculture, rural development, youth and women empowerment.”

The AKDN has maintained a decades-long presence in India through projects in education, public health, cultural preservation, rural livelihoods, urban renewal, and climate resilience. Its institutions operate hospitals, schools, universities, and community development programs in several Indian states.

First Visit as the 50th Imam

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V is visiting Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Hyderabad during his September 9–15 trip, where the AKDN oversees a range of social development and heritage conservation initiatives.

His visit marks the beginning of a new phase in India’s engagement with the Ismaili leadership following the death of Aga Khan IV, Prince Karim Aga Khan, whose development work in India spanned more than six decades.

The Aga Khan IV played a significant role in restoring historic monuments, expanding healthcare services, promoting rural development, and supporting higher education through institutions affiliated with the AKDN.

Focus on Development Cooperation

According to Indian officials, discussions centered on broadening collaboration in sectors aligned with India’s development priorities, including sustainable agriculture, healthcare access, digital innovation, women’s economic participation, and youth skills development.

The meeting also reflected India’s broader effort to strengthen partnerships with global philanthropic and development institutions as it pursues its “Viksit Bharat 2047” vision of becoming a developed nation by the centenary of its independence.

The AKDN describes its work as non-political and focused on improving quality of life regardless of religion or ethnicity through long-term investments in education, health, economic development, and culture.

AKDN’s Role in South Asia

The Aga Khan Development Network operates in more than 30 countries and is widely recognized for its humanitarian and development programs in South Asia, Central Asia, East Africa, and the Middle East.

In India, AKDN projects have included the restoration of historic sites in Delhi and Hyderabad, rural livelihood programs in Gujarat and Bihar, healthcare initiatives through Aga Khan Health Services, and educational institutions serving thousands of students.

Prince Rahim’s visit comes as India continues to expand cooperation with international development partners in areas including public health, climate adaptation, infrastructure, and inclusive economic growth.