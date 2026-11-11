Once commonly used for wallets, jeans’ back pockets have become a convenient place to carry smartphones.

Watch people in a shopping line, at a bus stop or on a busy street, and you will probably spot it within minutes: a smartphone tucked into the back pocket of someone’s jeans, its top half sticking out above the denim.

Few people think about the habit. The phone comes out to check a message or take a call, then slides straight back into the same place. No bag to open, no backpack to dig through, and both hands stay free.

For most of their history, back pockets held wallets, combs and folded papers. Today they also carry a device that does far more than any of those things, and because most phones are bigger than a wallet, they are much harder to miss.

Older than the phone by more than a century

The back pocket is almost as old as jeans themselves. When Levi Strauss & Co. began making its riveted denim work pants in 1873, they had a single pocket on the right back side, according to the company’s historian. A second back pocket had been added by 1901.

More than 150 years later, the same pocket carries a camera, a map, a bank card and a telephone, all in one object.

Why the back pocket wins

Part of the answer is convenience. A phone can be pushed into a back pocket in a second and pulled out just as fast, leaving the hands free for shopping bags, a child or a cup of tea.

Part of it is space. In 2018, the data journalism site The Pudding measured the pockets of 80 pairs of jeans from 20 popular U.S. brands, all with the same 32-inch waist. Women’s front pockets were on average 48 percent shorter than men’s, and only 40 percent of them could fully hold one of the three leading smartphones of the time, such as the iPhone X.

The back pockets told a different story. Women’s were only slightly shorter than men’s and about as wide. For many people, in other words, the back pocket is the only pocket on their jeans that fits a phone, and many phones sold today are larger than the models tested in 2018.

Other research points in the same direction. A 2021 online survey of 112 people by computer scientists at the University of Waterloo in Canada found that phones were among the items people most often kept in their pockets, along with keys, masks and wallets. Men were more likely to carry phones in their upper thigh pockets, while women spread their phones and belongings across a wider range of pockets.

The catch

The habit has one obvious drawback: the phone usually has to come out before its owner sits down.

A 2014 study published in an occupational ergonomics journal found that sitting on a thick wallet could affect posture and increase discomfort. That research examined wallets, not phones, and its findings cannot simply be applied to smartphones.

Still, the back pocket is not losing its appeal. It is quick, it is free, and it is always there.

The phone sticking out of a pair of jeans looks like a small detail. It is also a clear picture of how completely the smartphone has settled into ordinary life, right down to where people put it when they walk out the door.