Pezeshkian Says Iran Ready to Allow IAEA Inspectors Back Under Negotiated Nuclear Deal

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran is prepared to allow United Nations nuclear inspectors to return to Iran and resume inspections of its nuclear facilities, signaling a potential opening for renewed diplomacy over the country’s nuclear program.

Speaking during an interview on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Pezeshkian said Iran is willing to grant the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to nuclear sites if the inspections are agreed through negotiations. “That is absolutely correct,” he said when asked whether Iran would allow inspectors back into the country. He added that Tehran could reach an agreement with the IAEA on “how those inspections would be carried out.”

The comments mark one of Tehran’s clearest public statements in months indicating a willingness to restore cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog after inspections were suspended following military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities during the U.S.-Iran conflict.

Pezeshkian argued that Iran’s nuclear facilities had previously been under one of the IAEA’s most extensive inspection regimes before they were attacked. He criticized both the United States and Israel for targeting sites that were subject to international monitoring and questioned the IAEA’s response to those attacks.

The IAEA has repeatedly said it has been unable to verify Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium or inspect several damaged nuclear facilities since access was suspended. According to the agency, inspectors have not been able to enter most Iranian nuclear sites since the attacks began in June 2025, raising international concerns over the whereabouts and status of Iran’s enriched uranium.

Before inspections stopped, the IAEA estimated Iran possessed about 440.9 kilograms of uranium enriched to up to 60% purity, a level close to weapons grade if further enriched. Western governments have said restoring full IAEA verification is essential to any future nuclear agreement with Tehran.

Pezeshkian’s remarks also come as Iran has reiterated support for reviving the interim memorandum of understanding reached with the United States through Pakistani mediation earlier this year. Tehran has said it remains ready to reciprocate if Washington returns to its commitments under that agreement and resumes negotiations.

Despite Iran’s stated willingness to negotiate inspection arrangements, no agreement has yet been reached on when inspectors will return or which facilities they will be allowed to access. The IAEA has said discussions are continuing on the practical modalities for resuming verification activities in Iran.