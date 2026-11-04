Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Tehran wants peace and constructive relations with the international community but will not accept coercion or demands imposed by foreign powers.

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Tuesday, November 3, during a meeting with Portugal’s newly appointed ambassador to Iran, Waltier Matias, who presented his credentials in Tehran.

The Iranian president said Western media portrayals of his country often do not reflect reality, adding that Iran would defend its rights and interests within the framework of international law.

He also expressed hope that the Portuguese ambassador would help convey a more accurate picture of Iran to his government and support stronger relations between Tehran and Lisbon.

Matias said he would work during his diplomatic mission to provide Portugal with a better understanding of Iran and promote closer bilateral cooperation. Iranian state media said both sides highlighted the long history of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Pezeshkian’s comments come as Iran faces continued tensions with the United States and European countries over its nuclear programme, economic sanctions and the wider regional conflict.

Reuters reported on November 3 that Tehran and Washington remained far apart in negotiations to end the conflict, with Iran insisting that US sanctions and other restrictions must be addressed before nuclear talks can begin. Regional countries, including Qatar, have been involved in mediation efforts.

Relations between Iran and European governments have also been strained by disagreements over Tehran’s nuclear activities and regional security. Despite these tensions, Iran has continued to call for diplomatic engagement and expanded cooperation with countries outside the region.

Pezeshkian’s latest remarks reflect Tehran’s stated position that it is open to diplomacy but rejects negotiations under pressure or conditions it considers imposed.