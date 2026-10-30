The Pentagon has raised the official number of U.S. military personnel who have died in connection with the war against Iran to 23, adding two non-combat deaths to its casualty count, according to Sky News.

Both newly recorded deaths involved Air Force personnel. One service member died from an illness, while the cause of death in the second case remains under investigation. Neither death was classified as resulting from combat, the report said.

The updated figures show that 11 of the 23 deaths were caused by hostile action, while 12 were classified as non-hostile. Six of the non-combat deaths involved the crew of a U.S. KC-135 refuelling aircraft that crashed in western Iraq in March.

The Pentagon’s casualty figures also show that more than 865 U.S. service members have been wounded in operations connected to the conflict. The department records casualties under separate categories, including Operation Epic Fury, the name given to the initial phase of the military campaign, and subsequent overseas operations.

The latest update follows earlier changes to the official tally. In October, the Pentagon raised the publicly reported death toll to 21 after adding two non-combat deaths. The Washington Post had previously reported that the number of U.S. military personnel who died in the Middle East during the conflict could be higher than the figure disclosed in the department’s public casualty database.

In a September report, the newspaper cited six U.S. officials familiar with internal casualty accounting. Five said at least 22 service members had died, while another put the number at 23. The officials cautioned that not all of the deaths were directly related to the Iran conflict, although they involved U.S. personnel in the region during the hostilities.

The Pentagon disputed the newspaper’s earlier reporting. The discrepancy highlighted questions about how military deaths in the region were being classified and reflected in the department’s public database.

The updated figures distinguish deaths caused by hostile action from those resulting from illness, accidents or other non-combat circumstances. The categories are used by the Pentagon to record military casualties across its operations.