The Paris City Council has unanimously approved granting honorary citizenship to Afghan women and girls, in a symbolic show of support for their struggle for fundamental rights and freedoms.

The decision was adopted on Thursday, November 19, during a meeting of the Paris City Council, according to the municipality’s official records. The resolution authorises the mayor to confer the honorary distinction on Afghan women.

The move recognises the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan, where restrictions on education, employment, freedom of movement and participation in public life have intensified since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021.

In its official announcement, the City of Paris said the distinction was intended to demonstrate solidarity with Afghan women’s struggle for freedom and reaffirm the city’s commitment to defending their rights.

The municipality highlighted that approximately 2.2 million girls have been excluded from secondary and higher education in Afghanistan. It also pointed to restrictions affecting women’s access to healthcare, employment and public spaces.

During discussions surrounding the decision, members of the Paris City Council also called for international recognition of gender apartheid in Afghanistan and urged measures to prevent Taliban representatives from travelling to Paris, according to report.

Before the council’s deliberations, Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire met with several Afghan women to discuss their circumstances and the challenges they face.

The honorary citizenship initiative follows an earlier symbolic gesture by the French capital, which named a street in honour of Afghan women, further highlighting their struggle on the international stage.

The latest decision represents a political and symbolic recognition of Afghan women’s resistance to restrictions imposed by the Taliban. However, its practical impact will depend on whether such gestures are accompanied by concrete measures, sustained diplomatic pressure and support for Afghan women fighting to regain their rights.

The decision also adds to international efforts to draw attention to the systematic exclusion of women and girls from education, employment and public life in Afghanistan.