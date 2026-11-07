Former Paraguayan President Santiago Peña..

Former Paraguayan President Santiago Peña has been placed under house arrest following his removal from office over the collapse of digital bank Oeño and allegations of financial misconduct.

The Associated Press reported on Friday, November 6, that Paraguay’s prosecutors had ordered Peña’s arrest as part of an investigation into the bank’s financial crisis. Police placed him under supervision at his residence in the capital, Asunción.

The development came days after Paraguay’s Senate removed Peña from the presidency, paving the way for Vice President Pedro Alliana to succeed him. Peña had announced his resignation a day earlier, on November 5.

Paraguay’s central bank took control of Oeño on November 3, after the bank’s capital adequacy ratio fell below half the legally required level. The move disrupted access to accounts and savings for nearly three million customers.

The crisis has also raised concerns over the use of public funds. Oeño reportedly held around $850 million in public resources, including hundreds of millions of dollars belonging to the state pension and healthcare fund.

Peña has faced allegations of conflicts of interest, misuse of pension funds and institutional concealment because of his previous business ties to the group that owned the bank. He has denied wrongdoing, saying he sold his stake in the company that previously owned the bank in March 2025.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have also pursued several former senior bank executives over allegations including breach of trust and financial misconduct.