Panjshir Official Confirms Helicopter Damaged in Province

A Panjshir provincial official has confirmed that a helicopter was damaged in the province, although authorities have not yet provided details about the circumstances of the incident or reported any casualties.

In response to claims by the “Green Trend” that its forces had shot down a helicopter in Panjshir, Saifuddin Laton, spokesman for the Taliban governor in the province, said the helicopter was slightly damaged after hitting a rock while landing in an unsuitable location.

According to Tolo News, Laton said no security incident involving a helicopter had occurred in Panjshir. He did not provide further details about what happened to the helicopter.

Authorities have not reported any deaths or injuries in connection with the incident. The circumstances surrounding the helicopter damage remain unclear, and further information is expected as officials investigate the incident.

Afghanistan’s Green Trend resistance movement has claimed that its fighters shot down a Taliban-operated helicopter in Panjshir province, while a Taliban-appointed provincial official rejected the claim and said the aircraft was damaged after hitting rocks during an improper landing.

Green Trend’s military wing, known as the Green Unit, said in a statement posted on X that the helicopter was targeted at about 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, in the Arzoy area of Panjshir. The group claimed that the helicopter was destroyed and that its wreckage remained at the site.

Saifuddin Laton, spokesperson for the Taliban-appointed governor of Panjshir, denied that the helicopter had been involved in a security incident. According to local reporting cited by TOLOnews, he said the aircraft struck rocks while attempting to land in an unsuitable location and sustained minor damage. He did not provide further details about the incident.

Local sources in Panjshir reportedly confirmed that a helicopter had been flying at low altitude near the Arzoy Valley but said the mountainous area where the incident allegedly occurred was difficult for civilians to access. This makes independent verification of the competing accounts difficult.

The latest incident could not be independently verified, and no official Taliban figure has confirmed that the aircraft was shot down or provided details about casualties. Further information is expected as authorities and local sources provide additional accounts.