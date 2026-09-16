Panama Says Women’s Education Does Not Conflict With Afghanistan’s Culture

Panama told the United Nations Security Council that Afghan women’s rights to education, employment and participation in public life cannot be portrayed as being in conflict with Afghanistan’s culture, identity or religion, urging the Taliban to reverse policies that have excluded women and girls from society.

Addressing the Security Council during a session on Afghanistan, Panama’s representative said the systematic exclusion of women from public life is one of the country’s most pressing human rights challenges. The remarks came as the UN continues to warn that restrictions imposed by the Taliban have deepened Afghanistan’s political isolation and humanitarian crisis.

The diplomat said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has also concluded that the Taliban’s restrictions on women are inconsistent with Islamic values. He noted that the OIC has repeatedly called for women and girls to regain access to education, employment and meaningful participation in society.

“What is happening in Afghanistan is not a series of isolated incidents,” Panama’s representative told the council. “It is the systematic removal of women from society.”

Panama cited recent reports of women being detained in Herat for allegedly violating Taliban dress regulations, saying the enforcement of restrictions has increasingly relied on coercive measures, arrests and intimidation. The representative argued that such actions further undermine women’s fundamental freedoms and civic participation.

Panama also emphasized the economic cost of excluding women from public life, saying Afghan women contribute as entrepreneurs, business owners, public servants, human rights defenders and peacebuilders. Their participation, the representative said, should be recognized as an essential pillar of Afghanistan’s future stability and development.

The diplomat said the international community has kept diplomatic channels open with the Taliban for the past five years despite growing concerns over human rights. He argued that continued engagement should now be matched by concrete action from the Taliban rather than repeated promises.

Panama urged the Taliban to demonstrate through “practical measures” that they are prepared to meet their responsibilities toward the Afghaniustan people and the international community, including restoring women’s access to education and work and protecting fundamental rights.

The Security Council has repeatedly called on the Taliban to reverse restrictions on women and girls as part of broader efforts to normalize Afghanistan’s relations with the international community.