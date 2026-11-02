Image/Representative.

A young man was killed and two students injured after Pakistani forces allegedly struck civilian homes in Afghanistan’s southeastern Paktika province, officials said on Sunday.

The Taliban police command in Paktika said the attack took place at around 3:10 p.m. local time in Sordagh village, Shkin district. It said heavy weapons fire hit residential areas, damaging several homes. Pakistan had not commented on the reported incident.

Local sources reported rocket attacks on homes in the area, with one person killed and two students wounded.

The incident comes amid renewed clashes along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. Taliban authorities said their forces and Pakistani troops also exchanged fire near the Torkham crossing in Nangarhar province on Sunday. They previously reported that two children were killed during an earlier clash in the area.

The two neighbours have repeatedly accused each other of escalating cross-border violence. Islamabad says militant groups, including the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), operate from Afghanistan territory and carry out attacks inside Pakistan. The Taliban authorities deny allowing Afghanistan territory to be used against other countries.

The latest reported casualties add to concerns over the impact of continued border clashes on civilians in Afghanistan’s eastern provinces. The claims about Sunday’s incident have not been independently verified, and Pakistani officials have not publicly responded.