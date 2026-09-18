Pakistani Military Says 10 TTP Fighters, Six Soldiers Killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Operations

Pakistan’s military said 10 fighters from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and six Pakistani soldiers were killed during separate security operations and a roadside bomb attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province between September 2 and 4.

In a statement released Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said security forces launched an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan after receiving information about the presence of TTP militants. According to the military, six militants were killed during an exchange of fire.

The military said a separate operation in Hangu district killed four additional TTP members. Pakistani forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the sites of the operations, the statement said.

ISPR said six Pakistani soldiers were killed on September 4 when a roadside improvised explosive device (IED) struck a military convoy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The military did not immediately provide further details about the identities of the soldiers or the extent of damage caused by the blast.

The Pakistani military described the slain militants as individuals allegedly involved in multiple militant attacks across the region. It also accused the TTP of receiving support from India but did not provide evidence to support the allegation.

TTP insurgency continues along Pakistan’s western border

The TTP has intensified attacks on Pakistani security forces since the collapse of a ceasefire in late 2022. The group is primarily active in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, particularly in districts bordering Afghanistan.

Pakistani authorities have repeatedly accused TTP fighters of operating from sanctuaries inside Afghanistan, an allegation the Taliban administration in Kabul has denied. Taliban officials have consistently said Afghanistan territory will not be used to launch attacks against other countries.

The latest violence comes as Pakistan has stepped up intelligence-based operations against militant groups in its northwestern provinces, where attacks targeting security personnel have increased in recent months.

The military said operations against militant groups would continue, while independent verification of the number of militants killed and Pakistan’s allegations regarding foreign support was not immediately available.