Asif Merchant/Photo Pakistani social media.

A Pakistani man has been sentenced to 27 years and six months in a US federal prison for attempting to arrange the assassination of President Donald Trump and other American political figures in an Iran-linked plot, the US Justice Department said.

Asif Merchant, 48, was sentenced on Tuesday by US District Judge Eric Ross Komitee in Brooklyn, New York, following his conviction in March on charges of murder for hire and attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries.

Prosecutors said Merchant was acting under the direction of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and sought to recruit individuals to assassinate Trump, former US President Joe Biden and former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

The people he approached were undercover FBI agents, who posed as potential hitmen. Merchant paid them an initial $5,000 as part of the alleged assassination arrangement before being arrested in July 2024 in Texas.

The plot was intended to avenge the January 2020 US drone strike in Baghdad that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. Trump, who was president at the time, had publicly acknowledged ordering the operation.

Merchant’s recruitment by the IRGC reportedly began around 2022, when he travelled to Iran for religious pilgrimages and was introduced to an Iranian handler through a relative. According to evidence presented at trial, he met the handler approximately 15 times in Tehran over 18 months and received training in counterintelligence before being instructed to organise the assassination plot.

Prosecutors said Merchant travelled to the United States in April 2024 to carry out the assignment. He contacted an acquaintance for assistance, but the person informed the FBI and became a confidential informant. Merchant subsequently met undercover FBI agents posing as potential assassins on three occasions and discussed plans to target a politician at a public rally.

Evidence presented in court included searches for Trump’s campaign rallies, including a location in New Jersey, as well as social media posts targeting Trump and praising Soleimani, according to the Justice Department.

Merchant testified during his trial that he had acted under pressure from his Iranian handler, who allegedly threatened the safety of his relatives in Iran. He said he feared his family would be harmed if he refused to cooperate. Prosecutors disputed his account, while the judge said Merchant appeared motivated to harm the United States despite acknowledging that he may have had concerns about his family’s safety.

The judge described the contemplated assassination of a US president or senior government official as an exceptionally serious crime. Merchant’s defence lawyers argued that the plot was unlikely to succeed because of the extensive security surrounding American political leaders. They also indicated that they intended to appeal the conviction and sentence.

Iran has denied involvement in any plot to assassinate Trump or other senior US officials.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the sentence demonstrated Washington’s determination to prevent foreign-backed attacks against American leaders, adding that the Justice Department would pursue those responsible for such operations.

The case highlights continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran over the killing of Soleimani, whose death in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020 triggered threats of retaliation from Iranian leaders.