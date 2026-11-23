A Pakistani man has been detained in Karachi after Doha authorities stopped his attempt to reach France using fraudulent documents linked to actor Akshay Kumar.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has taken Muhammad Qasim into custody following his deportation from Qatar, where immigration authorities intercepted him while he was allegedly attempting to travel to France using a forged Indian passport and a Schengen visa issued in the name of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

According to Pakistani media reports published on November 22, 2026, the fraudulent passport carried Qasim’s own photograph, while the visa attached to it bore the actor’s name. The discrepancy reportedly raised suspicions among immigration officials in Doha, who stopped his onward journey and returned him to Pakistan.

Initial FIA investigations revealed that Qasim had travelled from Islamabad to Saudi Arabia on November 16 using an Umrah visa. However, instead of performing Umrah, he reportedly stayed with a relative in the country.

During questioning, Qasim told investigators that an agent, identified as Kamran Baig, had arranged an air ticket from Madinah to Doha on November 20 and provided him with a Qatari Hayya identification document to facilitate his journey.

After arriving in Doha, an unidentified individual allegedly contacted him through WhatsApp and supplied the forged Indian passport. Qasim then attempted to use the document to continue his journey to France, but Qatari immigration authorities detected the irregularities.

The investigation has also uncovered an alleged financial arrangement worth €30,000 to facilitate his travel abroad. According to the passenger’s statement to investigators, he had already paid €5,000 in advance, with the remaining amount reportedly part of the agreement.

Following his deportation, Qasim arrived in Karachi on his Pakistani passport and was detained by FIA Immigration officials at Jinnah International Airport. He was subsequently transferred to the agency’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC) for further investigation.

An FIA spokesperson said investigators were examining the suspected involvement of the agent and other individuals who may have helped arrange the fraudulent documents and facilitate the attempted journey to Europe.

Authorities are also seeking to trace the wider network allegedly involved in arranging illegal migration through fraudulent passports, visas and travel documents.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the allegations against the individuals involved have not yet been established in court.